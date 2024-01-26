Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of Lithia Motors worth $30,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LAD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1,823.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 241.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,975,000 after purchasing an additional 90,676 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 203.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 42,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,012,000 after purchasing an additional 28,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 362,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,199,000 after purchasing an additional 86,894 shares during the last quarter.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $275.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.40.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LAD traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $299.23. 41,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $292.23 and its 200-day moving average is $290.64. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $331.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $9.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by ($0.74). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 36.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.