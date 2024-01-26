Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Short Interest Update

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 782.6% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Localiza Rent a Car Stock Performance

Localiza Rent a Car stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.99. 3,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,502. Localiza Rent a Car has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $16.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.57.

Localiza Rent a Car Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.0115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. Localiza Rent a Car’s payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

About Localiza Rent a Car

Localiza Rent a Car SA engages in car and fleet rental business. The company is also involved in granting franchises; sale of decommissioned and used cars; provision of sundry automotive, and travel and tourism services; and managing claims for insurance companies, as well as provision of tracking and telemetry services.

