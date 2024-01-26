MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) PT Lowered to C$20.00

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 62.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MAG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cormark decreased their price target on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. CIBC decreased their price target on MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Pi Financial decreased their target price on MAG Silver from C$19.25 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$21.06.

Shares of MAG Silver stock traded down C$0.16 on Friday, reaching C$12.34. The company had a trading volume of 137,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,275. The firm has a market cap of C$1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.53 and a quick ratio of 25.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.50. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of C$11.94 and a 1 year high of C$19.46.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.12). As a group, research analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 0.8014572 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

