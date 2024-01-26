Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRX) Short Interest Up 195.0% in January

Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,500 shares, an increase of 195.0% from the December 31st total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 640,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Mangoceuticals Stock Up 12.7 %

NASDAQ:MGRX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.35. 1,974,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,336. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81. Mangoceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $4.37.

Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. Mangoceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,472.66% and a negative return on equity of 332.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Mangoceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mangoceuticals stock. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Mangoceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MGRX Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned about 0.16% of Mangoceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mangoceuticals, Inc develops, markets, and sells various men's wellness products and services through a telemedicine platform in the United States. The company provides erectile dysfunction and hair growth products under the Mango and Mango GROW brand names. It sells its products through its online website at mangorx.com.

