Marathon Digital Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 378,869 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 22% compared to the average volume of 311,127 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MARA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.30 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Marathon Digital from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.76.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MARA

Marathon Digital Stock Up 9.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MARA traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.85. The company had a trading volume of 86,754,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,845,734. Marathon Digital has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $31.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 5.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.02. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $97.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.60 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 136.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Digital will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 96.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 80.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Digital

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.