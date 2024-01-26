Marathon Petroleum Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.83 (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.825 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, March 11th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%.

Marathon Petroleum has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Marathon Petroleum has a payout ratio of 23.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to earn $14.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

MPC stock traded up $3.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,248,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.86 and a 200 day moving average of $146.18. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $162.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The company had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.81 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.15.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

