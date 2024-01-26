Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,527 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $17,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 370,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,199,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 73.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 436,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,893,000 after acquiring an additional 184,657 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 7.4% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 198,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 140,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.15.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,191,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,923. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $162.31. The company has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

