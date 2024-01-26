Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $70.87 million for the quarter. Marine Products had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 11.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

Marine Products Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Marine Products stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.37. 26,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,392. Marine Products has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $17.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Marine Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Marine Products’s payout ratio is 39.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on MPX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marine Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Marine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Marine Products by 66.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marine Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Marine Products by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Marine Products by 50.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Marine Products by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. 13.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

