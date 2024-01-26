Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VAC shares. Bank of America downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $187.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Up 0.1 %

VAC traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.86. The stock had a trading volume of 19,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,914. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $72.78 and a one year high of $165.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.88.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.08%.

Institutional Trading of Marriott Vacations Worldwide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VAC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,711,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,266,000 after acquiring an additional 18,944 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.9% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,100,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,402,000 after acquiring an additional 116,823 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,284,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,671,000 after buying an additional 56,441 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,033,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 73.7% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 687,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,339,000 after buying an additional 291,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

(Get Free Report

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.