Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st.

Medalist Diversified REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 45.7% annually over the last three years.

Medalist Diversified REIT Price Performance

Shares of MDRR stock remained flat at $5.05 on Friday. 4,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,811. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average is $5.30. The company has a market cap of $11.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $8.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Medalist Diversified REIT by 166.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 30,525 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Medalist Diversified REIT by 169.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 38,695 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 50.19% of the company’s stock.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.

