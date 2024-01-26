Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st.
Medalist Diversified REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 45.7% annually over the last three years.
Medalist Diversified REIT Price Performance
Shares of MDRR stock remained flat at $5.05 on Friday. 4,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,811. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average is $5.30. The company has a market cap of $11.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $8.00.
Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile
Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.
