MGO One Seven LLC Acquires 3,569 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 515,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,295,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter worth about $32,125,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $1,760,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,512,000 after buying an additional 108,281 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRC has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.91.

Spirit Realty Capital Price Performance

NYSE:SRC remained flat at $42.31 during trading hours on Friday. 45,113,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,243,138. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.22 and a 12-month high of $45.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.94 and its 200-day moving average is $39.27.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $188.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.48 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 33.98%. Research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.14%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

