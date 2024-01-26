MGO One Seven LLC Acquires 898 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Moody’s by 6.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,368,273.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,812 shares of company stock worth $4,776,114 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MCO traded down $3.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $389.29. 417,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,541. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $278.23 and a 52-week high of $396.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $378.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.24. The company has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $381.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.75.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

