MGO One Seven LLC Buys 734 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IQV. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in IQVIA by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in IQVIA by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQVIA stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,038,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,373. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $241.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. As a group, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on IQV shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.31.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

