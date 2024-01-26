MGO One Seven LLC Buys 97 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,470 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 98,082.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,022,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,219,983,000 after buying an additional 29,991,542 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $260,488,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $227,521,000 after purchasing an additional 994,879 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $743,734,000 after purchasing an additional 662,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $2.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $230.44. 1,940,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,084,930. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.13 and its 200-day moving average is $230.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PXD

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.