MGO One Seven LLC Buys Shares of 5,722 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $405,315,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $81,123,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,373,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,682,000 after buying an additional 388,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,608,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.09. 209,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,429. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.65. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $99.03 and a 52-week high of $116.23.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

