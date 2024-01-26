MGO One Seven LLC Has $502,000 Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 331.4% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 66.3% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Edward Jones raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.56.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.7 %

Analog Devices stock traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.93. 2,379,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,065,973. The company has a market cap of $96.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $202.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.27 and a 200-day moving average of $182.73.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.