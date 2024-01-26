MGO One Seven LLC Has $527,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,484 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 264,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,973,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 35,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period.

XBI traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $88.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,179,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,806,327. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.65.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

