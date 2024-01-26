MGO One Seven LLC Has $540,000 Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.5% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $465.07.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of PH stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $471.59. 444,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,690. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $300.86 and a 12-month high of $477.37. The stock has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $450.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $417.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.24 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

