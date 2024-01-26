MGO One Seven LLC Has $635,000 Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 35.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 118.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,851 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter valued at $237,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,166,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,108. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.74.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

