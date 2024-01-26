MGO One Seven LLC Increases Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 16.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,692,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,421,144,000 after buying an additional 3,549,709 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,169,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,942 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,112,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,816,672,000 after acquiring an additional 468,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Yum! Brands by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,490,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,592,040,000 after purchasing an additional 507,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,136,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $848,921,000 after acquiring an additional 188,878 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays raised Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total transaction of $476,944.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,335,880.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,386. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total transaction of $476,944.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,335,880.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,875 shares of company stock worth $2,671,222. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:YUM traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,160. The company has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.53 and a 12 month high of $143.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 46.01%.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.