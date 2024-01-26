MGO One Seven LLC Increases Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 134.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,536 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 271.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in GSK by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in GSK in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of GSK by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.16. 2,016,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,242,201. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $40.34. The company has a market cap of $80.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.21.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 20.47%. Research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.3398 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

GSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GSK in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,565.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

