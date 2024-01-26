MGO One Seven LLC Makes New $593,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IHI. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC now owns 19,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 45,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $19,830,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 30.8% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period.

Shares of IHI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.12. The stock had a trading volume of 870,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $57.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.39.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

