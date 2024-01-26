MGO One Seven LLC Purchases 196 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,289 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Intuit by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $641.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,139. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $384.05 and a 52 week high of $649.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $598.73 and a 200-day moving average of $542.92. The company has a market cap of $179.52 billion, a PE ratio of 70.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INTU

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.