MGO One Seven LLC Purchases 3,096 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 63.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 144.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 61.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.91.

Edison International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE EIX traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $67.50. 2,284,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,289,654. Edison International has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $74.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.99. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.08). Edison International had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.20%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Featured Articles

