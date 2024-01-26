MGO One Seven LLC Purchases 541 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,270 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TD. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 116,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% during the third quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 21,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 393,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TD traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,217,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,330. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $54.69 and a one year high of $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $108.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.22.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.65%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.7506 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 68.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. CIBC cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

