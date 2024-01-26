MGO One Seven LLC Sells 3,127 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,540,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,522,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,393,000 after buying an additional 290,998 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 75.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,610,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698,030 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $386,590,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,702,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,702,000 after acquiring an additional 155,952 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEAK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 0.3 %

PEAK traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,210,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,893,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.13. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $28.43.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $556.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 272.73%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.