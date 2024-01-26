MGO One Seven LLC Takes $517,000 Position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000. MGO One Seven LLC owned 0.28% of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 357.6% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 657,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,704,000 after purchasing an additional 514,195 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,230,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,002,000 after buying an additional 12,370 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 130,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,482,000.

Get iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF alerts:

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,474 shares. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $51.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.81.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.