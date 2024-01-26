Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) PT Lowered to $39.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.75% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mobileye Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.05.

NASDAQ:MBLY traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.73. 2,082,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,342,723. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.95. Mobileye Global has a fifty-two week low of $27.29 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -353.71, a PEG ratio of 77.67 and a beta of -0.31.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mobileye Global will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Claire C. Mccaskill acquired 27,819 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,093.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the third quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mobileye Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global in the third quarter worth $43,000. 14.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

