Morgan Stanley Downgrades e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $168.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $137.00.

ELF has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised e.l.f. Beauty from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $142.50.

NYSE ELF opened at $156.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.75 and its 200 day moving average is $123.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 73.16, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.46. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $56.48 and a 1 year high of $164.71.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $215.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.27 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,142 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $3,226,920.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,263 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,032.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $3,226,920.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,263 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,032.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $156,007.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,877,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,852 shares of company stock worth $11,241,727. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

