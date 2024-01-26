Morgan Stanley Lowers Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $23.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $20.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Afya in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Get Afya alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Afya

Afya Price Performance

Shares of AFYA opened at $20.63 on Monday. Afya has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $148.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.68 million. Afya had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Afya will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Afya

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Afya in the 1st quarter worth about $14,949,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Afya by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 740,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,676,000 after buying an additional 448,351 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Afya by 131.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 712,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after buying an additional 404,592 shares during the period. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Afya in the second quarter worth $4,710,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Afya in the second quarter valued at $4,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

About Afya

(Get Free Report)

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.