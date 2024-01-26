Mossytree Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Stock

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $37,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,560.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mossytree Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vacasa alerts:

On Thursday, January 4th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $39,100.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Mossytree Inc. sold 10,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $81,000.00.

On Thursday, December 28th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $39,700.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $40,500.00.

On Thursday, December 21st, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $39,050.00.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $37,600.00.

On Friday, December 15th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $36,350.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $39,050.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $40,500.00.

On Thursday, November 30th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $38,900.00.

Vacasa Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSA opened at $8.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.69. Vacasa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $39.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $18.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $17.45. The firm had revenue of $379.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.74 million. Vacasa had a positive return on equity of 81.45% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vacasa, Inc. will post -27.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Vacasa from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VCSA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vacasa by 228.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 69,921 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vacasa during the first quarter valued at $37,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vacasa during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Vacasa by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 674,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vacasa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vacasa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.