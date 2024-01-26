Mr. Cooper Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 10,613 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,637% compared to the average daily volume of 284 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COOP. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.63.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ COOP opened at $65.75 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52-week low of $37.54 and a 52-week high of $67.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.17.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.03 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $1,515,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,736,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COOP. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.