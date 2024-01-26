Muthusamy Shanmugam Sells 5,692 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 5,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total transaction of $318,467.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 897,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,221,839. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Muthusamy Shanmugam also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, January 18th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 9,784 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $541,055.20.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 5,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $278,150.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 13,026 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $683,083.44.

On Friday, December 15th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 11,974 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $627,916.56.

On Thursday, November 16th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 6,448 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $333,103.68.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 22,095 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $1,174,791.15.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $54.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.33 and its 200 day moving average is $56.44. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 104.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.91. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $65.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $131.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.92 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business’s revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANIP. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 776 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANIP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.