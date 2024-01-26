National Bankshares Boosts Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $100.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price lifted by research analysts at National Bankshares from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHOP. DA Davidson raised their target price on Shopify from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Shopify from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.28.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $1.51 on Friday, hitting $82.00. 4,835,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,803,098. Shopify has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $83.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.58. The company has a market cap of $105.35 billion, a PE ratio of -89.98 and a beta of 2.28.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Shopify will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 7.8% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Shopify by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 897,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,299,000 after acquiring an additional 114,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

