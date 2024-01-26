Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) and PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Financial Review

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF – Get Free Report) and PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Neste Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. PBF Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Neste Oyj pays out 60.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PBF Energy pays out 4.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PBF Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. PBF Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Neste Oyj and PBF Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neste Oyj 0 0 0 0 N/A PBF Energy 0 6 4 0 2.40

Profitability

PBF Energy has a consensus price target of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.55%. Given PBF Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PBF Energy is more favorable than Neste Oyj.

This table compares Neste Oyj and PBF Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neste Oyj N/A N/A N/A PBF Energy 7.06% 36.11% 15.23%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Neste Oyj and PBF Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neste Oyj N/A N/A N/A $1.07 31.73 PBF Energy $46.83 billion 0.12 $2.88 billion $21.71 2.12

PBF Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Neste Oyj. PBF Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neste Oyj, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.0% of Neste Oyj shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.6% of PBF Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of PBF Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PBF Energy beats Neste Oyj on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neste Oyj

(Get Free Report)

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets. The Oil Products segment produces, markets, and sells diesel fuel, gasoline, aviation and marine fuels, light and heavy fuel oils, and gasoline components, as well as special fuels, such as small-engine gasoline, solvents, liquid gases, and bitumen. This segment serves retailers and distributors, oil majors and trading companies, petrochemicals companies, and companies marketing lubricants and solvents. The Marketing & Services segment markets and sells cleaner fuels and oil products, and associated services to private motorists, industry, transport companies, farmers, and heating oil customers through a network of service stations, as well as direct sales. The Others segment offers engineering solutions. The company was formerly known as Neste Oil Oyj and changed its name to Neste Oyj in June 2015. Neste Oyj was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

About PBF Energy

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil. The company sells its products in Northeast, Midwest, Gulf Coast, and West Coast of the United States, as well as in other regions of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It also offers various rail, truck, and marine terminaling services, as well as pipeline transportation and storage services. PBF Energy Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Parsippany, New Jersey.

