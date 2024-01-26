Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Sells $25,873,500.00 in Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total value of $25,873,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 431,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,284,217. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $8.42 on Friday, reaching $570.42. The company had a trading volume of 12,746,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,108,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $480.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $438.61. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.33 and a fifty-two week high of $579.64. The firm has a market cap of $249.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 16.04%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.33.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

