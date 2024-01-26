NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 116.9% from the December 31st total of 13,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

NetSol Technologies Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:NTWK traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $2.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,793. NetSol Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.13. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NetSol Technologies stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 649,497 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,003 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.71% of NetSol Technologies worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

