New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $869.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE EDU traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.55. 429,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,945,340. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1 year low of $33.98 and a 1 year high of $83.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EDU shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,898,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,162,000 after buying an additional 86,716 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 136.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 39.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

