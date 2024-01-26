Newmont (TSE:NGT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $45.98

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$45.98 and last traded at C$46.03, with a volume of 123362 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$46.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NGT shares. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$75.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 15th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$52.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$53.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.51.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$4.35 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 4.6740443 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

