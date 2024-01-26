Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,661 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 350.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Patterson-UTI Energy

In related news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $176,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,414.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTEN traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.76. 2,061,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,906,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.24. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $13.01.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PTEN. Bank of America upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.82.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

