Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 5,155 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.14% of MarketAxess worth $11,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its position in MarketAxess by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,963,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,963,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $235,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 69,879 shares in the company, valued at $16,138,555.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Price Performance

MKTX traded up $3.13 on Friday, reaching $276.50. 224,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,362. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.00. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.01 and a twelve month high of $399.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $265.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.10.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.32 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 21.86%. MarketAxess’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MKTX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $254.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.09.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

