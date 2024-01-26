Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 11,876 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,876 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $12,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Berkshire Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.1% during the third quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Fastenal by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Stock Performance

FAST stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,561,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,608,767. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $49.33 and a 52 week high of $70.10. The firm has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.44.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 69.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $1,633,607.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $1,633,607.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,037,932.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,810.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,862 shares of company stock worth $9,145,842 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

