Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,161 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $16,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,605,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,697 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,969,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,259,000 after acquiring an additional 495,114 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,183,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,054,000 after acquiring an additional 214,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,771,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on GLPI shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $78,896.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,710 shares in the company, valued at $7,283,580.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $78,896.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,283,580.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,240,858.17. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,287.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,614 shares of company stock worth $2,621,353 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of GLPI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.00. 1,292,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,989. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.98. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.57%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

