Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $12.51 Million Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,918 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $12,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its position in Amphenol by 2.7% in the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Amphenol by 6.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $100.71. 2,241,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,742,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.29. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $103.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.67.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

