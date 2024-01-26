Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $13.39 Million Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,831 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $13,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MNST. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.4% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $6,379,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.8% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MNST. Cfra upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.73.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.44. 4,616,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,726,125. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $60.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $110,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,765.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,553 shares of company stock worth $3,850,599 in the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

See Also

