Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 234 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $11,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,837,000 after acquiring an additional 829,784 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,043,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,011,000 after buying an additional 236,353 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,210,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,530,000 after buying an additional 681,992 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 32.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,239,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,453,000 after buying an additional 2,999,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,134,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,088,000 after buying an additional 285,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.63. 1,640,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,307,520. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $91.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.71. The company has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OTIS. Vertical Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.43.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

