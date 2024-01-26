Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 27,673 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,673 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $14,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,025,000 after buying an additional 111,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,374,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,235,000 after purchasing an additional 17,207 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,723,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,058,000 after purchasing an additional 152,349 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,908,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,147,000 after purchasing an additional 26,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.50.

Shares of NYSE:FLT traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $294.01. 289,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,751. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $267.30 and a 200 day moving average of $258.83. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.04 and a 52-week high of $296.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.30. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business had revenue of $970.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.91 earnings per share. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

