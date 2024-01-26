Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 539 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $17,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 652.9% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,130,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The company has a market cap of $88.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.68. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

