Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $58.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.65 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 6.29%.
Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Performance
NFBK traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $13.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,439. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.75. The firm has a market cap of $594.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.74. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $15.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.
Several research firms have commented on NFBK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.
Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile
Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.
