Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $58.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.65 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 6.29%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Performance

NFBK traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $13.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,439. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.75. The firm has a market cap of $594.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.74. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $15.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFBK. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 171.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 658.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 13,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NFBK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

