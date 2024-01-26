Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $58.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.65 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFBK traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.28. The stock had a trading volume of 47,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,311. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $15.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFBK. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NFBK shares. StockNews.com lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

